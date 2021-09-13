Those facing a cut in Universal Credit should work more hours, according to a Tory welfare head.

The government is facing a barrage of criticism over its intentions to eliminate the £20 increase in Universal Credit in October, with its own modelling predicting an increase in homelessness and food bank use.

Despite this, Thérèse Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, declared today that she was “absolutely happy” to be going through with the benefit cuts that will affect six million people.

She was asked on BBC Breakfast about the significant impact the £20 lifeline elimination will have on people at a time when so many are struggling.

She also seemed to imply that the increase might be replaced if people worked more hours per week.

“£20 a week is around two hours extra work every week,” she explained. “We will examine what we can do to help individuals secure those extra hours while also ensuring they are in a position to get better-paying jobs.”

The minister’s words have sparked outrage, with many claiming that she has little understanding of how her own department’s benefits system works.

Many pointed out that under Universal Credit, a claimant loses 63 cents in benefit contributions for every £1 earned.

This means that for every additional hour a Universal Credit recipient works, they will only earn 37 cents – and that’s before National Insurance and pension contributions.

Others have pointed out that approximately 40% of Universal Credit applicants are employed, with many working hard hours to make ends meet.

People working in social care, for example, are frequently on minimum pay and work long hours to keep up with rising demand.

Universal Credit is a government program that helps low-income people The £20 weekly increase was introduced at the outset of the pandemic, and while the government claims it was always intended to be a temporary solution, many argue that removing it now, when so many families are still struggling, is the wrong decision.

