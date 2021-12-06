Thorpe Park has announced its best-ever short holiday, which costs just £70 per person for two days and includes a hotel stay.

Thorpe Park has announced its best-ever short holiday, which starts at £139 for two people and includes two full days at the amusement park, as well as a hotel stay with breakfast and a slew of other benefits.

The new deal, which is available across a number of dates in 2022 and is an excellent Christmas gift for amusement park aficionados, also gives thrill seekers exclusive access to the new Black Mirror Labyrinth experience.

Black Mirror Labyrinth is a sensory-defying maze experience for people aged 13 and up, inspired by Charlie Brooker’s cult hit.

It’s the latest in a long line of high-profile thrill rides to debut at the park, including The Walking Dead ride, Derren Brown’s Ghost Train, and Saw: The Ride, the world’s first horror movie-themed rollercoaster.

Guests can enter during an exclusive period on the second day of their stay without having to make a reservation, which is ideal for fans of the Netflix program, which is generally pre-booked in advance due to its popularity.

Free car parking, unlimited fast track rides for a limited time on the second day in the parks, plus 10% off at stores and food vendors around Thorpe Park are all included in the Thorpe Shark Cabin Breaks.

The nautical-themed homes, which have shark-bit surf boards, are just a short walk from the park’s rides and have lake views.

The cabins are quirky, compact, but comfortable, and come with free wifi, a kettle, and a TV, making them ideal for unwinding after a long day.