Thomas Markle calls Prince Harry’s mental health justification for interviews “a joke.”

In a new interview, Meghan Markle’s father termed Prince Harry’s comments on the royal family “embarrassing” and said any mental health reason was “a joke.”

During their CBS prime-time special with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made devastating claims about the royal family.

He later stated in his Apple TV docuseries, which he co-produced with Oprah, that the goal was to “tell truth in the most loving way imaginable, thereby creating an opening for reconciliation and healing.”

The Me You Can’t See also shows Prince Harry receiving EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing).

His father-in-law Thomas Markle, on the other hand, was dismissive of ideas that Harry’s public comments were made to aid his mental health.

“It’s embarrassing that they’re doing this,” he told GB News. It’s embarrassing for them to warn me a few years ago that they should “never talk to the press,” and then spend three hours on a show with Oprah where Harry claims he’s reclaiming his mental disease, curing himself of the mental illness, which is a joke.

“You don’t go on a TV show and talk for three hours about your mental condition to get rid of it. You meet with a psychiatrist in a private room. You don’t, however, convert them into a TV show. I’ve done a lot of television series, so I know.”

In comments that echoed Piers Morgan’s frequent attacks on the duchess, he also accused her of lying.

“She lied, she has been lying for years,” Markle Snr stated. How can you lie about the archbishop if you’re lying about the archbishop?

“I’m not sure why she tells lies when they’re so obvious.”

Meghan Markle is not the daughter I knew. Thomas Markle:

On our YouTube channel, you can see the whole interview between Dan Wootton and Meghan’s father Thomas: https://t.co/XaR8Ecu7VH

— August 13, 2021, GB News (@GBNEWS)

The reference was to Meghan and Harry’s assertion that they secretly wedded in their back yard with only the Archbishop of Canterbury days before their ceremonial wedding.

The official public ceremony on May 19, 2018 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, was the point at which they became legally married, according to the marriage certificate.

Meghan was asked if she had experienced prejudice as she grew up. This is a condensed version of the information.