Thomas Bjorn, the captain of the Ryder Cup and a Liverpool fan, will compete in the PGA Seniors in Formby.

From July 29 to August 1, Thomas Bjorn, the 2018 Ryder Cup skipper and 15-time European Tour winner, will make his first appearance at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

And the all-time most successful Danish golfer will make his debut at Formby Golf Club, which is home to several of his favorite Liverpool FC players!

Last month, Bjorn made his Legends Tour debut at Ian Woosnam’s Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship, when he tied for third alongside 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie, who will also compete at Formby Golf Club later this month.

In one of the most important tournaments on the Legends Tour International Schedule, Bjorn joins an already outstanding lineup that includes Major Champions and other Ryder Cup Captains.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, and I’m excited to play in it for the first time near a place that means a lot to me,” he said.

“Most people are aware of my passion for Liverpool, and despite the fact that I am not a native, I am hoping that the fans at Formby Golf Club will make me feel at ease.”

“I am grateful to Ryan Howsam and his Staysure team for making this event such a highlight on the calendar, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone later this month.”

New Zealander and 2005 U.S. Open Champion Michael Campbell, 1991 Masters Tournament winner and 2006 Ryder Cup captain Woosnam, 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley, and defending champion Phillip Price will join Bjorn and Lawrie on the English links.

Chris Williams, who won his maiden European Tour event at Trevose Golf & Country Club last month, will play with fellow countryman James Kingston, as well as Senior Major Champions Paul Broadhurst and Roger Chapman, at Formby.

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will be a week-long extravaganza of golf, beginning on Tuesday, July 27 with the Championship Pro-Am, followed by the star-studded Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 28 at Formby Golf Club, where some of the biggest names from sport and screen will join the Legends of the game.

