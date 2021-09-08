This year’s Pause For Hope service at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral has been set.

The Washington Newsday is once again happy to support Pause for Hope, an event dedicated to helping cancer patients.

The annual service, which has been held since 1999 and was founded by Professor Ray Donnelly, founder and president of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, will be familiar to readers.

The funeral will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mount Pleasant.

Everyone is invited, including those who do not regularly attend church, and no tickets are required.

People can email their ‘Messages of Hope’ to [email protected], according to The Washington Newsday.

The author will also be invited to recite their message out loud at the service. One message will be chosen and published in The Washington Newsday.

The deadline for submissions is September 23.

Pause for Hope has been an annual event in Liverpool since 1999, with participants including those who have battled cancer or witnessed it affect a loved one or friend.

“Dealing with cancer is a challenging moment full of uncertainty as we go through rigorous inquiry and diagnosis,” said Professor Ray Donnelly. From personal experience, I can attest to this.

“Once the diagnosis is confirmed, therapy begins, which can be lengthy and difficult but provides hope that the cancer can be controlled, if not entirely eradicated, because so many tumors can now be cured.

“I established Pause for Hope in Liverpool in 1999 to assist people cope with this difficult time in their lives, and it has been so well received that services are now held in cathedrals and churches across England, Scotland, Wales, and the Isle of Man.

“I have high expectations for Northern Ireland in the coming year.

“The goal of Pause for Hope is to encourage people who are affected by cancer in any way, or who are involved in its management and care, to pray more and, if possible, to pray together in order to find hope and mutual support in prayer, to pray for themselves, their carers, the doctors and nurses who care for them, for those in charge of providing and managing cancer resources, and for the scientific community.

