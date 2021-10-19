This year’s OnlinHavoc was wreaked by 7 major website outages.

We’re virtually online 24/7 nowadays, whether talking to friends, doing assignments, watching TV, or keeping up with the news, and it’s easy to forget how much you rely on the internet.

When a website we rely on goes down, though, we can be taken aback—especially when you realize how many of your lifelines are connected to that single server.

Service providers are gradually holding more and more of the internet, which means that if one company has a problem, it can have a big knock-on effect for the entire internet.

There have been a handful of website failures in the last year that have left us scurrying. Here are seven of the most egregious…

Facebook goes down in October 2021.

It can be difficult to disconnect from Facebook for a few hours, especially if you communicate with your pals via Messenger. However, because Facebook controls WhatsApp and Instagram, a social network outage can be disastrous for communication.

On October 4, a “faulty configuration change” rendered Facebook’s 3.5 billion users unable to use its apps and services for over six hours.

Users who used Facebook to log in to third-party apps were also barred from utilizing these services. Twitter apparently struggled to deal with the volume of traffic as millions of people used the app instead of traditional means of communication.

This was even worse for Facebook because employees were accessing the network remotely using the same network. Facebook Workplace, the company’s internal messaging network, was also down, and access cards needed by employees to enter the premises were said to be reliant on internal systems working.

Facebook uses the Border Gateway Protocol to advertise where its servers are to the internet, but a “faulty configuration update” caused it to stop notifying routers where its data centers were, giving the impression that they didn’t exist.

“We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this disruption,” it added in a statement.

In June 2021, there will be a rapid outage.

We joke that a celebrity’s activities can “destroy the internet,” but it turns out that all it takes is a content delivery network outage.

On June 8, some of the world’s most well-known news websites, such as This is a condensed version of the information.