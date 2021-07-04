This year’s Love Island has been slammed by a former Coronation Street star.

Nicola Thorp, a former Coronation Street actress, has slammed Love Island’s “coupling up” approach, questioning whether the show is set in present times or not.

The male Islanders chose the girl they wanted to marry in the first episode, which viewers saw.

The new couples then share a bed in the villa until they recouple with someone else or are kicked from the island.

According to the MEN, Nicola expressed her surprise to fans online, stating, “I’m catching up on Love Island (for the first time) and the entire first episode is a bunch of men deciding which lady they want – and the girl gets no say?”

“She has to share a bed with a man she doesn’t want to share a bed with?” says the narrator. Is it 2021 or 2022?”

“I really wanted to like it (and I don’t think you do either),” she said, “but surely there’s a way to make this show far more responsible AND far more entertaining.”

While some fans agreed with her, with one commenting, “The premise is so awful I’m astonished it’s allowed to be on television,” others defended the show.

“They are all well aware of what they are signing up for when they choose to be on the show!” one fan commented in response to Thorp’s Tweet.

“I’m not trying to defend it in any way, but they’re not forced to share the bed,” another added. There are beds both outside and inside the living room, as well as sofas. They can and do sleep alone if they’ve had a falling out or don’t enjoy their current relationship.”

Previous Love Island participants have opted to sleep outside on the poolside beds or on the sofa after falling out with their partner since the show’s inception in 2015.

The pull-out ‘dog bed’ in the lounge is a new element to this series’ villa.