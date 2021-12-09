This year’s greatest Christmas eateries in Liverpool.

Say goodbye to massive quantities of washing up and fussing over roast potatoes, because there are lots of Christmas dinner places in Liverpool this year.

Whether you want a traditional Christmas meal or something a little different, there are plenty of options in the city.

Instead of stressing over roasting a turkey or figuring out how to make Brussels sprouts delicious for the whole family, there are plenty of restaurants eager to relieve the holiday stress.

Customers at John Lewis were ‘astonished’ by the ‘alternative Christmas tree.’

On Christmas Day, it’s wonderful to splurge and treat yourself, and what’s better than digging into some delectable festive fare?

Here are the restaurants serving Christmas meals in Liverpool this year:

Maray

Maray’s festive party menu includes everything from whipped goats cheese to pigs in blankets, with locations on Bold Street, Allerton Road, and Dockside.

Christmas mezze and a selection of tapas dishes are available for £27 per person, or £33 if you want a dessert.

Crispy sprouts may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Maray manages to make them sound delicious.

Its Christmas menu is available for groups of four or more, and reservations for groups of up to twelve can be made online.

Make a reservation here.

Edward Pavilion, Liverpool L3 4AF, Gusto Liverpool

Gusto is pampering us this year with a choice of Christmas lunch, Christmas dinner, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Eve meals.

Christmas lunch will cost £24.95 for three courses, with specialities like chicken liver pâté to start and a traditional turkey meal for the main course.

A traditional Christmas pudding, clementine pie, vegan Biscoff cheesecake, sorbet, and a warm chocolate brownie are among the desserts.

A three-course festive evening dinner will set you back £32.95, while a three-course Boxing Day lunch will set you back roughly £29.95.

You can reserve for parties of up to eight people, but you can also inquire if there are more.

Make a reservation here.

Hotel Indigo10 Chapel St, Liverpool L3 9AG Marco Pierre White Steakhouse

On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, Marco Pierre White’s delectable steakhouse menu is offered.

On Christmas Day, prices range from £90 for adults to £45 for children aged 5 to 12 and £20 for children aged 13 to 18. “The summary has come to an end.”