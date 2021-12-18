This year’s ‘ghost’ train station had no passengers.

This year, a station near Ellesmere Port has not logged a single user.

In an official annual study of passenger traffic at each of the 2,500-plus stations in Great Britain, Stanlow & Thornton is one of just six stations to register no “entries and exits.”

The impact of the pandemic was reflected in the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) estimations of station usage figures, which showed a 78 percent decline from the previous year. This was the lowest number of trips recorded since at least 1872.

As DWP disability benefits rulings are overturned, a PIP warning is given.

This is reflected in Stanlow & Thornton’s stats, which have fallen to zero as a result of services being temporarily halted due to the epidemic.

According to the most recent annual report, there were 46 passenger visits in the previous year, down from 92 “entries and exits” the year before.

Stanlow & Thornton is located on Northern’s route between Ellesmere Port and Warrington.

During the week, only a few trains stop at the station, and none at all on Sundays.

It’s also on a private road, so it’s out of reach for most automobiles. A long walk is an alternative.

The station is surrounded by the Essar-owned Stanlow oil refinery, and the station’s few users are mostly site employees.

Because the ticket office has long since closed and the station is unstaffed, customers must purchase their tickets from a conductor on board the train.

The station is on Essar Oil’s Oil Sites Road, which is a private road. Except for entrance to the site, this area is now closed to motor vehicles.

Although it is potentially walkable, it is a significant distance from Ellesmere Port, Ince, or Elton. Due to access constraints, there are no bus or taxi services available at this station.

As part of its franchise agreement, Northern is required to provide service to the station.

This is similar to other stations that are kept open despite being rarely utilized, because arranging for a train to stop infrequently is easier than obtaining authorization to close.

Merseyside again. “The summary has come to an end.”