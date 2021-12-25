This year’s Christmas dinners for inmates include everything from Thai noodles to cheeseburgers.

During the Christmas season, Merseyside inmates are served a variety of meals, including turkey with all the fixings, pizza, and pasties.

The Washington Newsday filed a Freedom of Information Act request with HMP Liverpool, HMP Altcourse, and HMP Berwyn, requesting their holiday menus through New Year’s Day.

Each facility’s menus are different, however they all provide vegetarian, vegan, and Halal alternatives.

There are seven Omicron indications that you should never overlook.

Prior to Christmas week, inmates can browse the menu and select the meals they want to eat.

Along with the traditional roast turkey dinner, HMP Berwyn serves “buffet style” dinners with special extras such chicken pakora, macaroni bake, and cheese and tomato pizzas.

The Christmas dinner at HMP Liverpool includes mince pies, Christmas pudding, and cheese burgers.

The Christmas dinner at HMP Liverpool, a category B/C prison near Walton, is comparable to previous year’s.

The Ministry of Justice provided the menu in response to a Freedom of Information request from The Washington Newsday, but did not specify a cost per person.

“Governors have the authority to select how they spend the overall non-pay budget for their institution,” they responded.

“Governors exercise discretion in determining how much money is set aside for food from their budget. This money will cover the expense of meals during the Christmas season.” The Washington Newsday, on the other hand, can tell that each prisoner’s daily meal cost £2.35 in 2020.

In 2019, the daily allotment had increased to £2.15 per day.

In a bun, a cheeseburger

Pie with meat and potatoes, as well as gravy

In a bread, halal battered chicken burger

Pasty with vegetables

Grilled vegetables in a bun

All of this is accompanied by chips, beans, and fresh fruit from a chocolate muffin.

Bacon, bacon, bacon, bacon, bacon (two pieces) barm Sausage made from vegetables (two pieces) barm porridge with cooked egg Roast turkey with chipolata sausage, bacon roll stuffing with sage and onions, and gravy Roast chicken with halal meat, sage and onion stuffing, and sauce White fish poached in a cheese sauce Wellington with mushrooms and spinach and gravy Christmas pudding with vanilla sauce and mince pie are served with roast potatoes, carrots, and Brussels sprouts. ciabatta with sliced ham salad Baguette with tuna and mayonnaise Barm of cheese Individual fruit cheesecakes and Christmas cakes, as well as a satsuma and crisp packet Weetabix, milk, and a roll of bread “The summary has come to an end.”