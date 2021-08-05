This year’s British Musical Fireworks Championship will be held in Southport.

This September, Southport will host a one-of-a-kind fireworks display.

The British Musical Fireworks Championship will be held in Victoria Park in the town.

The event will take place over three nights in late September, with a total of seven fifteen-minute shows.

Competitors will perform fireworks displays that are synced to music and choreographed to give the spectators a one-of-a-kind entertainment.

“Set in the picturesque Victoria Park, the British Musical Fireworks Championship delivers firework displays like no other,” according to the organizers. Prepare for breathtaking displays, an assortment of light, and a blend of music that will have you dancing the night away throughout three nights.”

Those competing must impress a team of experienced judges who will mark each show after it has taken place in order to be proclaimed the ultimate winner.

The winner of the British Musical Fireworks Championship will be announced at a private ceremony and announced on the championship’s social media pages.

On Friday, September 24, the fireworks competition will commence, with additional exhibitions on Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26.

There will be two displays on Friday and Sunday evenings, one at 8 p.m. and one at 8.30 p.m., and three on Saturday, with times of 8 p.m., 8.30 p.m., and 9 p.m.

At Princes Park, food and beverage concessions will be available, as well as parking.

Ticket fees vary depending on your age group and whether you want to sit or stand; however, children under the age of five will be admitted for free.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, but organizers have advised that unless they have purchased a seated ticket, they will not be given with seats.

The gates will open at 6 p.m., and the entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., with all three events ending at 9.30 p.m.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.