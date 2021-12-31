This year, we’ve compiled a list of five heartwarming dog stories that made us smile.

With the year coming to an end, there have been plenty of moments to reflect on and enjoy, thanks to our favorite four-legged companions who have given us lots of reasons to grin throughout the year.

There have been numerous dogs deserving of praise for their services, rehoming stories, or simply their ability to make us laugh, but here at TeamDogs, we’ve limited it down to five standout moments of the year.

These furry cuties have helped give some feel-good stuff to make you feel just as warm and fuzzy as the dogs themselves, from a dog who encouraged her owner to collect money for charity to a friendship dog who takes her position very seriously.

Trevor may have had a rocky start in life, but the charming Staffordshire Bull Terrier has conquered the odds and is destined to represent Wales at Crufts 2022.

He was discovered tied up outside Superdrug in Cardiff City Centre at the age of one, according to Wales Online, before being rescued by Cardiff Dogs Home.

Trevor was adopted almost a decade ago by dog trainer Kahla Delhany, who characterized him as “essentially savage” when he first arrived home.

“He had no fundamental training and would chase his tail for roughly six hours every day,” says the owner. “He was diagnosed with canine OCD, which is prevalent in stressed dogs and some bull breeds.” She stated her case.

“Cardiff Dogs Home staff reported he used to cause mayhem by climbing out of his 10ft high kennel.

“He was a bit of a loose cannon and spent way too much time with other dogs, which made him scared of them.”

“He couldn’t sit, ran around in circles for hours, barked at everything, and pooped all over my house.”

The couple built a bond and learned to speak with each other through patient perseverance and entertaining trick training to keep his brain active.

“The more stupid stunts we did, the bigger and brighter our world became,” Kahla remarked.

“Now he’s known as Mr Reliable.” He is a sensitive spirit and a thinking dog in everyday life, but in training he is pure uncontrolled joy.

“At home, he’s a big cuddler. He was going to climb.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”