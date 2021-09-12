This year, three murder hornet nests have been discovered, with two of them being eradicated.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported the eradication of a “murder hornet” nest, the second of the year. The agency also confirmed that the third nest of the year had been discovered a day earlier, a few kilometres from the second.

According to the department, the nests contain an unknown number of murder hornets, also known as Asian gigantic hornets, which will be eliminated.

There have been widespread hunts for the world’s largest hornets, which have the potential to wipe out bee populations in the United States. Murder hornets have been found primarily in East and South Asia, as well as portions of Russia’s Far East, but in December 2019, they were identified in the Pacific Northwest. In Japan, hornets are responsible for 30 to 50 deaths every year.

The first nest was discovered by the WSDA in late August in Whatcom County, near the Canadian border.

The second nest for 2021 has been completed. A third has been discovered in the same approximate vicinity. We’re now working on eradication plans. More information will be available in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/kcbO9CXDCL

If they are successful in congregating in one place, murder hornets can severely damage the ecology. The department’s team is attempting to dismantle all nests so that they do not spread farther. This is accomplished by trapping them and killing them, or by sucking them out of their nests using a vacuum.

“Asian gigantic hornet assaults honey bee hives and destroys them. A hive can be destroyed in a matter of hours by a few hornets. The hornets go into a “slaughter phase,” where they decapitate bees and kill them. The hive is then defended as their own, and the brood is taken to feed their own young, according to the department’s website.

“They don’t usually attack people or pets, but if they feel threatened, they will attack. Their stinger is longer and their venom is more poisonous than that of a honey bee. They can also sting multiple times.”

Because a murder hornet’s stinger is longer, it may inject more venom with its stings, according to the WSDA.

According to the news release, huge hornets build nests that can take over the inside of a tree. The first nest, discovered in a dead alder tree, had nine layers of comb and held 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

The tree was cut down and transported to Washington State University so that researchers could learn more about the species and how to combat it.