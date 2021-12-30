This year, there were 77 persons who died alone, and the search for their family is ongoing.

The names of Merseyside men and women who died alone this year are being published today in The Washington Newsday.

Throughout 2021, Merseyside Police has disclosed the identities of people who have died alone on behalf of coroner’s officials.

And a quest is ongoing to locate their relatives; otherwise, they may be buried in lonely public health funerals, which are organized by the local government.

The identities of persons whose relatives police are still looking for are listed in The Washington Newsday.

On Friday, January 1, Lehaci Lucian-Constantin, 50, was discovered dead at his house in Denecliff, Liverpool.

Please contact Andrea Walton at [email protected] or 0151 777 7263 if you have any information.

Waseela Abdule-Wahab, 33, died on January 6th at her home on Frodsham Street.

Elaine Jordan may be reached at 0151 233 0124 or by email at Elaine.Jordan[email protected] if you have any information about Mr Abdule-relatives. Wahab’s

On Sunday, January 10, Thomas William Taylor, 62, of Parkside Street, Birkenhead, died in hospital. His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.

Coroner’s Officer Simon Knuckey can be reached at 0151 233 0134 or [email protected] with any information that may assist in locating his relatives.

Stanley Rittenberg, 59, died on January 20, 2021, at his home on Lochinvar Street in Walton. His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.

Please contact Paula White at [email protected] or 0151 233 0126 if you have any information.

Jane Cheers, 50, died on Friday, January 22nd, at her home in St Catherines Road, Bootle.

There aren’t any unusual situations.

James Martindale, on (0151) 7773530 or [email protected], is asking anyone with information to contact him.

Alan Bond, 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 27th, at his home in Telford Court. His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.

Elaine Jordan can be reached at 0151 233 0124 or [email protected] with any information.

Howard Sloan, 70, died on Tuesday, February 2nd, at his home in Maud Roberts Court. There aren’t any unusual situations.

If you have any information that can help, please call (0151) 777 2606 or email Ja[email protected]

