This year, the most and least costly homes in Liverpool were sold.

In the 12 months leading up to October of this year, the average price of a home in Liverpool was nearly £200,000.

However, prices varied greatly around the city, with some houses selling for nearly 10 times the asking price and others for a quarter of that.

The most expensive is in a hotspot for celebrities who live in enormous houses that sell for well over a million dollars on a regular basis.

According to Zoopla, these are the ten most expensive streets in Merseyside.

Meanwhile, the cheapest on the list is located on what has lately been dubbed Liverpool’s cheapest street.

Two of the most and least costly residences sold in Liverpool this year are shown here.