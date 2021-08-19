This year, the FAA fined 34 more passengers for unruly behavior, totaling over $1 million.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration levied fines against 34 more passengers for misbehaving on planes.

The department proposed additional $531,545 in civil penalties to the 34 passengers, bringing the total fines issued this year to almost $1 million.

The following are some of the new fines published in a press release by the FAA:

On May 24, a JetBlue Airways passenger was fined $45,000 for “allegedly throwing objects, including his carry-on luggage, at other passengers; refusing to stay seated; lying on the aisle floor, refusing to get up, and then grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt” on a flight from New York to Florida. As the plane made an emergency landing in Richmond, Virginia, the passenger was restrained.

On January 2, a Southwest Airlines passenger traveling from Florida to Missouri was fined $32,500 “for allegedly attacking individuals around him when someone in his row refused to move seats to accommodate his travel companion.” He informed his travel companion that he would be required to bail him out of jail for the physically violent crimes he had threatened to commit. The captain landed the plane at the gate, where the passenger was met by law enforcement. Southwest has barred him from traveling with the company again.” The FAA stated that travelers are not placed on no-fly lists.

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Rhode Island was fined $25,500 for “allegedly repeatedly kicking the aircraft bulkhead; screaming obscenities at the passenger next to her; locking herself in the lavatory for 30 minutes; yelling obscenities at the flight attendant after they informed her through the lavatory door that the captain turned the fastened seatbelt sign on and she refused to wear her seatbelt.” The passenger was given a’red card’ notice, and she responded by poking the flight attendant in the face with both of her middle fingers. Upon arrival, law enforcement removed her from the flight.”

