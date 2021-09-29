This year, the Capitol Police Chief estimates that the force will respond to nearly 9,000 threats to Congress.

According to the Associated Press, US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger expects his department to respond to over 9,000 threats against members of Congress in 2021, after more than 4,100 were reported from January to March.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Manger said that while the force is still recovering from the events of January 6, it “cannot afford to be complacent.” The amount of threats against Congress is at an all-time high, with thousands more than a few years before, according to Manger, who took over as commander six months after the Capitol riots.

“We have never seen the magnitude of threats against members of Congress as we do today,” Manger added. “Clearly, we have a larger task in terms of the protection element of our responsibilities than we did previously.”

Manger emphasized changes to his department’s intelligence collection after considerable criticism for the force’s lack of preparedness for the January 6 riots. Officials had received intelligence pointing to the prospect of a mass assembly and consequent violence before the insurgency, yet rioters were still able to penetrate the Capitol and violently beat responding police, according to the Associated Press.

The events on that day have changed the way the United States Capitol Police and other Washington-area law enforcement agencies approach security. Extreme measures taken two weeks ago for a rally in favor of those imprisoned in the riot may not be an outlier; rather, they may become the new normal. The rise of domestic extremist groups, fueled by former President Donald Trump, and the ongoing volatility around the 2020 election have altered the equation.

Putting up temporary fencing around the Capitol and summoning in troops, according to Manger, was a wise option. It is possible that not every demonstration will be the same.

He explained, “It’s really going to depend on the intelligence we have beforehand.” “It will depend on the likelihood of violence during a certain demonstration.”

The police department gained a long-serving officer in Manger. From 2004 to 2019, he was the chief of police of Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside of Washington. He formerly served as the chief of police for Fairfax County, Virginia.