This year, relive the enchantment of Christmas at the lovely Delamere Forest.

From Friday, November 26 to Friday, December 31, Forestry England’s Delamere Forest in Cheshire will be illuminated by a brand new Christmas trail featuring stunning illuminations and Christmas tunes.

The event’s tickets are already selling out, so families should book as soon as possible to ensure their preferred date and time window.

As you’re taken into a winter wonderland, don your hat, scarf, and woolly gloves to uncover shimmering tunnels of light, walk beneath huge baubles, and walk beneath trees lighted in Christmas colors.

Spend quality time with your loved ones while strolling among the specifically selected illuminations, which are all synchronized to a Christmas soundtrack.

You can even stop in the fire garden to observe the spectacular dancing flames and catch a peek of Father Christmas along the way.

With tempting snacks on offer, independent street food sellers will add a gourmet flavor to the event. Have a merry Christmas and finish your stroll under the stars with a cup of *spiced winter warmer or *hot chocolate shared with someone you care about.

*Additional fees may apply.

Christmas in Delamere Forest is a unique way to commemorate the holiday season while enjoying an unforgettable outdoor experience. The trail is designed to appeal to people of all ages.

Sony Music is presenting the event in collaboration with Forestry England. Culture Creative designed the trail.

Delamere Forest is a forest in the county of Lancashire, England.

Delamere Forest is a popular visiting destination and the largest woodland region in Cheshire, located between the major conurbations of Manchester, Liverpool, and Chester.

Many local families come back year after year to walk, cycle, play, and enjoy the natural surroundings in the mixed conifer and broadleaf forest.

Delamere Forest contributes to the local economy directly through the timber business, as well as indirectly through the leisure and tourism industries, with over 700,000 day visitors and a sustainable timber harvesting program.

Forestry Information in England

With over 296 million visitors every year, Forestry England oversees and cares for the country’s 1,500 woods and forests.

The organisation shapes landscapes and enhances woodlands for people to enjoy, wildlife to thrive, and businesses to grow as England’s largest land manager.

Forestry England is a Forestry Commission agency.