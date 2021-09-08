This Year, Macy’s Iconic Thanksgiving Parade Will Include Live Spectators.

Following a scaled-down event in 2020, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again accept live spectators this year, according to a joint statement released by the corporation and New York City on Wednesday.

The parade, which will be in its 95th year, will feature beautiful floats, enormous floating balloon characters, marching bands, and performances by some of the world’s most famous musicians.

The procession went on last year despite the COVID-19 outbreak, but without the enthusiastic throng. Instead, the event featured live performances in front of Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, Manhattan, as well as taped segments from other sites across the city.

The parade in 2020 also allowed the city to give a taste of some of the festivities that were canceled because to the epidemic last year. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the West Indian Day Parade, and the NYC Pride March all included tiny parts.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer, stated, “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, expanding to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the formal start of the holiday season.” “We are thrilled to bring this beloved Christmas tradition closer to its original form as we march along the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience for our 95th celebration.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added in the statement, “We are happy to welcome back the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in its entirety.” “We admire Macy’s efforts to maintain this popular tradition in an innovative way last year.”

According to the news release, Macy’s worked closely with municipal and state officials to develop an event production strategy that included health measures that followed current CDC guidelines as well as local protocols.

Along selected sections of the route, the city will also manage public viewing areas and safety protocols. In November, more information on how to access these watching locations will be released.

According to a Macy’s statement, the firm has established health and safety requirements for participants and employees, which include the following:

All. This is a condensed version of the information.