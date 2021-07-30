This year, Disney on Ice will not be visiting Liverpool.

The Disney spectacular has wowed audiences at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for numerous years, but promoters have now revealed that it will not return this year.

Many families will be disappointed by the news, as they had hoped to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as all of their pals, after last year’s celebration was canceled due to the epidemic.

Disney, on the other hand, claims that occasionally changes make it “difficult to access to cities where we have previously played.”

“We try our hardest to perform in as many places as possible during the course of any given year, and we modify our tour routes from time to time,” a Disney On Ice representative stated.

“Unfortunately, changes in routing make it difficult to visit cities where we have previously performed.

“We are looking forward to visiting Liverpool again soon.”

This year, families won’t have to miss out on the Disney on Ice excitement because the show will be at the AO Arena in Manchester, which is only an hour’s drive from Liverpool city centre.

Find Your Hero is the theme for this year’s show, which will feature characters from Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and more.

Fans can join heroic wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they fearlessly journey into unexplored territory to recover Te Fiti’s stolen heart, follow Anna and Elsa on their quest to preserve the kingdom, and plunge “Under The Sea” with Ariel to test the power of pure love.

From November 3 to 7, 2021, Disney on Ice will perform at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Tickets start at £21.95 and can be purchased here.