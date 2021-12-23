This Year, Are You Hosting A Big Holiday Get-Together? Just don’t do that, says Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, issued a warning to all Americans only days before Christmas, stating that the Omicron variation currently accounts for at least 73 percent of all COVID-19 infections across the country.

During a White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Fauci issued an urgent caution to both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people with booster doses to “stay away from large gatherings,” stressing it was not safe. A significant holiday gathering, according to him, is characterized as 30 or more persons.

“Many of these parties have 30, 40, or 50 people in them, and you have no idea what their vaccination status is.” “Those are the kinds of functions you don’t want to go to in the setting of Omicron,” Fauci added.

The Omicron variety, which was initially discovered in late November in South Africa, has now been reported in all 50 states of the United States and at least 85 nations.

While Fauci acknowledged that large gatherings pose a “greater risk,” he insisted that fully vaccinated people who have had their booster doses would be safe at smaller family gatherings.

Over 204.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 63.1 million receiving booster shots.

On Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky also said that the seven-day average COVID case count in the United States climbed by 25% from a week earlier to almost 149,300 cases each day. According to her, average daily deaths were up 3.5 percent to 1,200 per day, and average daily hospital admissions were around 7,800 per day.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 812,000 Americans have perished from COVID-19-related mortality since the epidemic began in 2020.