This year alone, YouTube claims to have removed almost 7 million accounts belonging to users under the age of 13.

According to the Associated Press, a Google executive stated during a Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection hearing on Tuesday that the company had erased millions of accounts created by minors under the age of 13 this year.

“As we ramped up our automated removal efforts, we took action on over 7 million accounts in the first three quarters of 2021 when we learned they may belong to a user under the age of 13—3 million of those in the third quarter alone,” said Leslie Miller, Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy.

A second House committee looked into YouTube’s kids video service, YouTube Kid, earlier this year, and a panel of the House Oversight and Reform Committee informed YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki that the program doesn’t do enough to protect kids from potentially harmful content on the streaming service.

YouTube distributes inappropriate material in “a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content” to deliver adverts to minors watching, lawmakers determined. In 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million in settlements related to allegations that YouTube acquired personal data and information from minors without their parents’ permission. Despite the 2019 incident, YouTube Kids continues to broadcast advertisements to children, according to the House Committee letter.

YouTube stated that it aims to provide parental controls and protections to children and families in order to prevent them from watching age-inappropriate content. The 2019 settlements covered the main YouTube site, not YouTube Kids, according to YouTube.

“Everything you do is to get more eyeballs on your platforms, especially youngsters,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said at the commencement of a hearing of the subcommittee he chairs.

A former Facebook data scientist recently testified before the panel, laying out internal corporate research demonstrating that the company’s Instagram photo-sharing program appears to be significantly harming young teenagers. The subcommittee is broadening its scope to include other tech platforms with millions or billions of users that vie for the attention and devotion of young people.

“We’re hearing the same stories of harm” caused by YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat, according to Blumenthal, who also added that YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat are just offering “tweaks and modest improvements” in their operations to assure safety. This is a condensed version of the information.