This woman broke into the world of lion trophy hunting and is about to expose it.

‘If there is only one wild lion remaining, they will pay to hunt it.’ These folks would be willing to pay billions to get rid of it. To be the last human to kill a lion on the planet.” Rogue Rubin had no intention of going undercover as a trophy hunter for six years. She is what those hunters would call a “rabbit hugger” because she is a 5ft 2in vegetarian who lives in Australia. The filmmaker had traveled to South Africa with the intention of creating a documentary about lion conservationists and their efforts. When she arrived, though, she discovered something different.

She told The Washington Newsday, “I didn’t meet these beautiful folks.” “When you’re told you’re walking with a lion to rehabilitate it back into the wild, you’re actually participating in the horrible cycle of canned lion hunting. Because they’re bred for it, when you pet a cub, you’re participating in the cycle.

“‘Petted for profit, walked for profit, and then paid to be shot,’ as [conservationists]put it.”

In South Africa, trophy hunting is a big element of what’s considered conservation, according to Rubin. She wanted to know if this industry was truly assisting in the conservation of the species. But none of the hunters were interested in speaking with her. As a result, she invented an alias to gain entry to the club.

“A meat-eating, gun-toting Republican, standing 5ft 2in tall? That’s really thrilling “she stated

Rubin went on hunting expeditions to South Africa, where she was born, for the following six years. She utilized her alias to become enmeshed in the lion trophy hunting society, filming them and learning more about how the industry operates.

Lion Spy, a film about her adventures, will be released in Australia on November 24 and in the United States at the beginning of 2022. It arrives at a critical juncture for the species.

Only 20,000 lions are thought to be left in the wild. They are considered vulnerable, and their numbers are dwindling. African lions could become extinct by 2050 if the current pace of extinction continues. Despite this, little is done to safeguard them.

Only a few nations have outlawed the import of lion trophies, notably Australia and France.