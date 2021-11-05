This winter, there are five things you should not leave in your car.

Temperatures will be just above freezing in some sections of Merseyside in the coming weeks as temperatures plunge across the county.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the UK this weekend, according to the Met Office, while the North West of England appears to be spared.

Anyone who has gotten into a car on a cold morning understands how uncomfortable it can be.

It’s uncomfortable to sit in, and it could even harm any belongings we may have left inside the vehicle, according to the Daily Record.

While we are concerned about stuff in the car during hot weather, GFS Car Parts claims that the freezing cold might be just as dangerous.

“As the weather turns colder, we need be aware of what not to leave in our cars,” said Mark Barclay of the car company.

“Electronic devices, such as phones and computers, as well as instruments and any pressurized things, such as aerosols and canned goods, should be taken inside.

“It’s also crucial to keep in mind what you should have in your car. Take a ‘winter car kit’ with you when driving in sub-zero temperatures.

“This should include a phone charger or battery pack (safe to have in a moving, warm car), as well as an ice scraper and de-icer.

“Sunglasses are also a smart choice in the blazing winter sun, but bring them inside to avoid breaking after your car has cooled down and the engine has been switched off.”

“Finally, when driving in the cold, bring an empty fuel tank with you.

“This way, if you run out of gas, you can walk to the nearest garage and replenish your tank.

“You can have a safe and fun time on the roads this winter by taking some easy precautions and bringing things inside before they become damaged.”

GFS Car Parts has compiled a list of five items you should not leave in your car while it’s freezing outside.

1. Electronic equipment

Smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers all have a temperature range in which they perform best.

Most Apple products perform best when the temperature is between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius — our bodies’ typical temperature is 37 degrees Celsius.

“Summary terminates” if you leave your phone or computer in a car.