This winter, rising energy costs may have an influence on toilet paper production.

Industry leaders have cautioned that rising energy costs could have an impact on toilet paper and food packaging.

According to WalesOnline, businesses are limiting their production in order to protect their cash.

The president of the Confederation of Paper Industries has called for a “temporary winter cost reduction tool” to help companies in the industry deal with rising prices.

In addition, the ceramics industry in the United Kingdom has warned that excessive energy costs may cause some enterprises to shut down operations.

The warnings came as wholesale gas prices hit a new high on Wednesday, before falling when Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country will stabilize the market.

The Confederation of Paper Industries’ director-general, Andrew Large, said the cost rises are affecting its members “very, very adversely.”

“They’re seeing their costs soar through the roof,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s affecting their profitability, and in certain circumstances, it’s forcing them to limit their production rates in order to avoid incurring the highest costs.”

He said that company energy costs are uncapped and called for a “temporary winter cost containment measure to attempt to put a lid on those expenses so that these very, very essential industries for British society can continue to operate.”

Mr Large said the price hikes were affecting a number of major industries, including food packaging, toilet paper, and sterile medical packaging manufacture.

Energy prices are harming the viability of businesses, according to Laura Cohen, chief executive of the British Ceramic Confederation.

“As the high pricing continues, more members will be compelled to cease manufacturing due to uneconomically increased energy expenses,” she warned.

“However, we’re concerned that the prices reflect the market’s perceptions of gas supplies over the winter.”

“In the case of a nationwide supply shortage, our members will be among the first to be driven off the gas network, while households will be last, and this might happen at any time.

"A forced rapid shutdown poses a significant risk of serious damage to brick kilns, which are."

