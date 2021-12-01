This winter, Percy the Park Keeper will be leading a family trek at Speke Hall National Trust.

This winter, Speke Hall has unveiled a new attraction for families to enjoy.

Percy the Park Keeper is inviting families to join him as he sprints across the park getting the animals ready for the colder months.

Families will read Percy’s handwritten note before following clues to help find his equipment from Saturday, December 4 to Sunday, January 30.

The event, which is appropriate for all ages, includes activities and games to complete along the way.

Families can celebrate the trail’s completion with a photo opportunity with Percy and a reward.

The National Trust said in a statement: “This winter, we’ve constructed activity paths that will bring the whole family closer to nature.

“Percy, like our employees and volunteers who care for the gardens, parklands, and countryside you enjoy, enjoys spending time outside with his animal pals.

“However, winter is a very busy season for him, and he needs your assistance to care for nature and wildlife.”

The new attraction is being deployed in 121 National Trust gardens and parklands around the country in collaboration with best-selling novelist and illustrator Nick Butterworth.

The trail packs are £2 each and may be picked up at the visitor center. There is no need to make a reservation.