This winter, learn how to keep your house warm while saving money on your energy costs.

With the country experiencing subzero conditions, many of us are wondering if there are any solutions to keep our homes warm.

Coming in from the cold to a warm welcome is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but a variety of tiny concerns might prevent your home from being as warm as it could be.

With the winter weather forecast to linger for several months, Worcester Bosch experts believe now is the ideal time to do a fast home health check.

There are a few simple but effective things you can do to keep all of your rooms warm and comfortable.

Here are some suggestions to help you feel at ease at home this winter.

According to studies, less than half of millennials know how to bleed a radiator. However, releasing air that has been trapped inside your radiators over the summer may help you heat your house more effectively and may also help you save money on your energy bills.

Locate the bleed valve on the radiators furthest from the boiler, and lay a towel or cup beneath it to catch any water that may come out.

Turn the key anti-clockwise with a key or a screwdriver and listen for a hiss. Wait for the hiss to fade away before turning the key around.

In the house, repeat the process, traveling from downstairs to upstairs.

It is suggested that your boiler be maintained at least once a year to keep it working safely and efficiently.

“It is crucial to book in regular boiler services, especially following a summer of infrequent use,” Martyn Bridges, Head of Technical Communication and Product Management at Worcester Bosch, told The Washington Newsday.

“If you don’t have your boiler serviced, you risk experiencing problems, increased energy costs, and your guarantee expiring sooner than expected.”

As summer draws to a close and a cold spell sets in, it’s all too easy to crank up your thermostat to its maximum setting and forget about it.

Making your heating system operate around your schedule, on the other hand, is much more efficient and will save you money.

According to, by controlling your thermostats, you may save roughly £75 per year and cut your carbon dioxide emissions by 320kg. “The summary has come to an end.”