This winter, drivers have been reminded not to leave carbonated drinks in their vehicles.

It’s easy to forget that some things don’t perform well in the cold now that summer is over and the evenings are becoming colder.

Fortunately, CarMoney’s driving experts have compiled a list of objects that should never be left in vehicles during the winter.

Some of these may seem self-evident, while others are less so. Here are seven typical products that should always be kept in a warmer location.

When your favorite can of soda is left in a car overnight in sub-zero temperatures, it might burst, causing quite a mess. As the frozen carbonated beverage expands, it puts pressure on the CO2 inside the container, causing it to explode.

An opened (unsealed) bottle of water left in a car during the winter should not be consumed. While not extremely hazardous, you have no way of knowing how many micro bacteria particles are present in water that has been exposed to different temperatures.

Freezing conditions can have the reverse effect of keeping food fresh by causing canned goods to freeze and expand, causing the seal to break. If the seal on the tin of food is not damaged, it may be able to thaw it in the fridge, but do not eat it if it looks or smells unpleasant.

Many individuals keep their daily pills in the car as a reminder to take them on their daily commute, but leaving them in the car overnight during the winter can compromise their effectiveness. The low temperature should have the least effect on hard pills and capsules, however liquids and injectable drugs may be affected. To maintain the efficacy of your medication, keep it at room temperature.

Leaving your reading glasses or even sunglasses in the car during the winter months might cause them to break quickly. Extreme cold can harm lenses by causing them to expand and compress, as well as causing the frames to snap. Keeping your glasses in a case will help you avoid this.

“Summary comes to an end.”