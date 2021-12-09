This winter, don’t miss out on one of the north’s most magnificent Christmas experiences.

The holiday season is a magical and exciting time for everyone, especially our children.

The run-up to Christmas is the ideal moment to broaden the enthusiastic sparkle on our children’s faces and treat them to a magnificent Christmas experience, with magic in the air, beautiful lights lining the streets, and holly-jolly music happily blasting over speakers everywhere.

Take a trip to Tinsel Town at The Trafford Centre if you’re seeking for the perfect venue to come together with family and friends this Christmas and create holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

This family-friendly spectacle promises to be the must-see Christmas event of the season, with a massive fun fair, a covered ice rink, a stunning ice-skating show, Santa’s Grotto, and lots of mouth-watering food and drink sellers to munch into.

There is plenty to keep visitors giddy with excitement, with a giant wheel that offers views across the entire site, the UK’s longest toboggan slide, and more than 20 more rides appropriate for children of all ages and adults who are still young in heart.

Thrill-seekers will love the opportunity to fly high in the world’s tallest mobile bungee before unwinding in the hangar with a well-deserved beer.

Tinsel Town is happy to exhibit their massive, covered ice rink, where guests can show off their talents against the backdrop of excellent music, thanks to a partnership with Hits Radio.

There will be some helpful plastic seals available for those who are a little more shaky on their feet, who will help hold you upright until you’re gliding like an expert.

Don’t miss Gandey’s captivating production, Snowstorm, a 90-minute ice-skating spectacle live from Tinsel Town’s heated big top theatre that takes fans on a nostalgic trip through the highlights of the Christmas season.

The event, which will span 600 square feet of dazzling ice and feature an international cast of elite ice skaters and a variety of fantastic circus acts, will give everything you dream of at Christmas.

With daily (Tuesday-Friday) show slots at both 5pm and 7.30pm, there will be plenty of opportunities to watch this captivating production. “The summary has come to an end.”