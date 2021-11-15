This winter, a £1 million fund will help disadvantaged people in Merseyside.

Residents in Merseyside who are experiencing financial difficulties this winter will be provided more government assistance to help them get through the colder months.

Residents in St Helens will benefit from a new award designed to assist disadvantaged people in purchasing food, paying energy bills, and meeting other critical living needs throughout the winter months.

The Cabinet of St Helens Borough Council authorized the disbursement of a £1,779,581 ‘Household Support Fund’ given by central government during a meeting last week.

Three terror arrests shake Liverpool after a hospital car blast, according to live reports.

Last month, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) announced the fund and confirmed that it will be funded.