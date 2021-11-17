This Week’s Weather: A ‘Potentially Significant’ Storm Will Disrupt Thanksgiving Travel in 2021.

According to meteorological forecasts, some tourists may have their flights for the holidays disrupted by a “possibly large” storm.

On Tuesday morning, officials at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) warned of a major storm that could disrupt holiday travel plans from the Midwest to the Northeast.

The storm is anticipated to reach the Northwest by early Friday and track across parts of the East early next week, potentially affecting key airline hubs like Chicago and New York.

“The upper trough and a possible embedded low may support potentially strong low pressure that would influence sections of the East,” the WPC stated in its extended forecast discussion. “This merits watching given the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week.”

The storm system, which is predicted to form in the Midwest on Sunday, will approach the East Coast on Tuesday. On the same day, analysts predict that a secondary system will form along the coast, bringing heavy rain and severe winds to the area.

“Even though we’re about a week off and forecasts are subject to change, this appears to be a planes, trains, and automobiles storm,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

However, computer forecasting models are not always correct. It’s also unclear whether a major storm will develop, but forecasters predict soaring temperatures and strong gusts.

The forecast is likely to have an impact on the plans of the more than 53.4 million Americans who plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year. According to AAA Travel, the estimates are up 13% from 2020 and will certainly increase air travel by 80% over last year.

“Now that the borders are open and new health and safety measures have been implemented, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

Of the total number of projected holiday travelers, 48.3 million are expected to travel by car, 4.2 million by plane, and 1 million are scheduled to travel by bus, train, or ship.