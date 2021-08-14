This Week’s Top 6 COVID Stories You Might Have Missed

This week confirmed that the Delta variant-driven pandemic isn’t slowing down, with more COVID vaccine mandates and more coronavirus infections on the first day of school. Here are six of the most important COVID stories from the past week.

To Pregnant Women, the CDC Promotes COVID Vaccine Safety

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that all pregnant women acquire the COVID immunization on Wednesday, noting the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The COVID vaccine is recommended for women who are breastfeeding, attempting to get pregnant, or who may get pregnant in the future, according to new CDC guidelines.

The CDC also stated that women who take the vaccine had no higher risk of miscarriage, citing the increased chance of becoming ill from the Delta variation.

“It has never been more critical to expand vaccines as we face the highly transmittable Delta variant and see devastating COVID-19 outcomes among unvaccinated pregnant people,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

To date, just 23% of pregnant women have been given at least one dose of the vaccination.

The FDA has approved a third COVID vaccine for immunocompromised people.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a third dosage of the COVID vaccination for those with weaker immune systems on Thursday.

People with immunocompromising illnesses who receive a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine would receive an additional vaccination dosage.

In a statement, FDA acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said, “Today’s approval permits clinicians to increase immunity in some immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

According to CNBC, those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are “adequately protected” and do not require an additional dosage at this time.

All workers must be vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As instances of the Delta variety continue to rise, the Department of Health and Human Services mandated on Thursday that all 25,000 employees of the department obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rule will apply to all of the Health Services department’s agencies, including the Indian Health Service, the National Institutes of Health, and the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service.

Exemptions will be granted when needed for religious or medical grounds.

“Our number one aim is the health and safety of the American public, especially our federal workers, and vaccines are the best weapon we have to protect people from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the Delta,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.