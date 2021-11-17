This week’s rare Beaver Moon lunar eclipse: When, when, and how to witness it.

The Beaver Moon will be accompanied by a partial eclipse on Friday, making it a significant occasion in the stargazing calendar since sky-watchers will be able to view a half blood moon.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in November is known as the Beaver Moon, and this year’s full moon falls on Friday, November 19. The full moon will be the last before the winter solstice.

This year, however, there will be a partial solar eclipse, which occurs when the earth, moon, and sun all align, casting the earth’s shadow on the moon.

Merseyside will be blanketed in dense fog, according to the Met Office.

Only the beginning of the eclipse will be visible in the UK before moonset.

On Friday, November 19, at 8:59 a.m., the eclipse will occur.

Stargazers should be on the lookout for meteor showers this week, with the Lenoid meteor shower expected on November 17 and the Orinioid meteor shower expected on November 21.

