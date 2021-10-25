This week’s Emmerdale spoilers include Andrea’s death and the departure of another character.

This week on Emmerdale, the fallout from Andrea’s death will be explored, while another character prepares to depart.

Andrea died in a corn maze fire during last week’s super soap week.

However, viewers are aware that Andrea was only in the maze to try to get away from Meena after witnessing the nurse attempt to drown Victoria.

Meena believed she had murdered Andrea after slamming her head against a wooden wall.

Andrea, on the other hand, survived the attack but died from smoke inhalation injuries.

Residents believe Andrea’s death was a tragic accident, but an arrest is expected this week.

When DS Rogers is investigating the incident, he takes action since one individual is being blamed.

Meanwhile, this week will see a fan favorite announce their departure from the community.

Diane announces her intention to leave Emmerdale permanently, and Pollard offers to buy out her share of the B&B.

The next day, Diane shares her Woolpack memories box with Chas and Bernice, but she reluctantly accepts Chas’ invitation of a farewell party.

Gabby arranges for a family dinner at Laurel’s with the ulterior goal of saying her own intimate goodbye.

Gabby is overcome with emotion after lunch as she realizes everything she is about to leave behind.

Gabby finally snaps at impulsive Kim back at Home Farm, telling her she won’t be a part of her baby’s life.

Gabby tries to pack quietly while suffering from stomach aches.

As she tries to get her luggage out of Home Farm, she collapses to the floor and begins labor, with no one to assist her and no power in her phone, as well as the home being dark due to a power outage.

As they prepare to fetch Gabby and flee the village, Diane and Bernice share a moment. Gabby’s misery as she battles her strong labor pains is unknown to them.