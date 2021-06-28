This week’s adjustments to the Green List will affect vacationers.

This week, major changes to the government’s traffic light system for overseas travel go into effect.

Six countries have been added to the red list, including the Dominican Republic and Egypt, as well as new additions to the green list. At 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30th, all updates to the lists will take effect.

Returning citizens must show documentation of a negative test taken within three days of the departure of the service on which they will arrive in England.

For those returning from amber nations, booking and paying for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 travel exams is required; for those returning from green countries, just the day 2 test is required.

Those returning from countries on the red list must stay in government-approved hotels for ten days.

Here’s the whole updated list of each country and which group it belongs to, as of Wednesday’s change:

Anguilla is on the amber list right now. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. You must follow the amber list guidelines if you arrive in England before then.

Currently on the amber list is Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. You must follow the amber list guidelines if you arrive in England before then.

Antigua and Barbuda – Currently on the amber list. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. You must follow the amber list guidelines if you arrive in England before then.

Australia

Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca) – Currently on the amber list. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. You must follow the amber list guidelines if you arrive in England before then. Mainland Spain and the Canary Islands will stay on the amber list.

Barbados – Currently on the amber list. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. You must follow the amber list guidelines if you arrive in England before then.

Bermuda – Currently on the amber list. On Wednesday, June 30th, at 4 a.m., the green watchlist will be activated. If you arrive in England before then, you need to. Summary ends.