This weekend, you must wear a face mask in some unexpected places.

Boris Johnson has reinstated the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and in stores in order to battle the new Omicron form of Covid 19.

Following the arrival of the Omnicron variation in the UK, the Prime Minister imposed these stricter limitations.

One instance of the new variety, which was initially detected in South Africa, was discovered in the city earlier this week, one of a growing number across the country.

Sotrovimab, a new medicine that reduces the chance of death by nearly 80%, could be used to treat Omicron.

In England, face coverings will be required in shops and on public transportation.

Those who do not comply might be fined £200 for a first offense (£100 if paid within two weeks), with the amount increasing by £600 for each subsequent offense. The rules will be enforced by the police.

Some places are a little more unexpected than others.

In hair salons, banks, and post offices, wearing a face mask is now required.

In addition, during driving lessons and examinations conducted by pupils and instructors, you must wear a face mask.

At addition, you must cover your face in tattoo and piercing studios, as well as nail salons, according to the new guidelines.

Face coverings will not be required in hospitality sectors such as pubs or restaurants, according to Number 10.

A mask is essential if you are in a company that does not have seating for eating and drinking.

Unless you are excluded, this means you must disguise yourself in takeaways.

Secondary school students are now “highly urged” to wear coverings in communal spaces, according to the amended guidance.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, Asda, Iceland, the Co-op, Morrisons, and other retailers have revised their policies.

Unless medically excused, anyone shopping in these stores must wear a face mask.

“We are assisting businesses in preparing for the change in facial covering requirements, but they are extremely concerned about abuse against their workers from customers who do not want to wear a face covering in a shop,” said James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores.

“We will continue to encourage stores to communicate the guidelines, but we will not take action against those that fail to follow them.”

Merseyrail has it on their website. “The summary has come to an end.”