This weekend, you may walk into any of the locations on Merseyside and obtain your vaccine.

With infection rates still high and barely two-thirds of the population immunized in some places, locals are being urged to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

This includes younger people, who are more likely to take advantage of the reopening on Monday yet are still susceptible to the virus’s symptoms.

You can get a vaccination at any of the locations listed below without making an appointment, but if this is your second jab, it must have been at least eight weeks following your first.

The immunization centers in each borough are listed below, albeit no drop-in centers appear to be open this weekend in Knowsley.

Today is Saturday (July 24)

Vaccination Bus, Newsham Park, Gardner’s Drive (near the Academy of St Francis of Assisi), L6 7UF, 10am-4pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., go to Westminster Medical Centre, Aldams Grove, Kirkdale, L4 3TT (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., visit the Vaccination Hub at Aintree Hospital, Longmoor Lane, L9 7AL (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Vaccination Hub, Mersey Ferry Terminal Building, Pier Head, L3 1DP (Pfizer only) Between 9.15 a.m. and 5 p.m., go to Boots, Speke Retail Park, Speke Road, L24 8QB (Moderna)

It’s Sunday (July 25)

Vaccination Bus, Newsham Park, Gardner’s Drive (near the Academy of St Francis of Assisi), L6 7UF, 10am-4pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., visit the Vaccination Hub at Aintree Hospital, Longmoor Lane, L9 7AL (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Vaccination Hub, Mersey Ferry Terminal Building, Pier Head, L3 1DP (Pfizer only)

Between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m., visit Seaforth Village Surgery, 20 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, L21 3TA (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Leyland Road Methodist Hall, Leyland Road, Southport, PR9 9JQ (Pfizer first dose and AstraZeneca second dose) Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., go to Hirshman’s Pharmacy, 64 Station Road, Ainsdale, PR8 3WH (Pfizer and AstraZeneca, second doses) Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., at Boots, Chapel Street, Southport, PR8 1AH (Moderna, both doses, and AstraZeneca, second dose)

It’s Sunday (July 25)

Between, at the Leyland Road Methodist Hall, Leyland Road, Southport, PR9 9JQ.