This weekend, you may get your booster shots at walk-in vaccination clinics.

Many people will be scrambling to schedule their appointments before the holiday season as the covid booster vaccine program continues to roll out.

However, due to excessive wait times on the NHS booking system, many locations now offer walk-in services or temporary drop-in clinics, which do not require an appointment.

It’s crucial to remember, however, that not every drop-in center offers a walk-in service, so check to see where your nearest drop-in center is to avoid a wasted trip.

Following the Prime Minister’s declaration last weekend, all eligible adults in England aged 18 and up will be able to have their booster shot in the face of growing concerns about the Omicron form.

Because the new type is causing high levels of infection in the UK, the government has pushed back the deadline for all people to get a booster shot until the end of the month.

Whereas the prior goal was to have these in place by the end of January, Boris Johnson has stated that they will now be available to all adults in England by the New Year, raising concerns about the aggressive deadline.

We’ve compiled a list of locations in the Liverpool City Region where you may get your covid jab without making an appointment.

This weekend, there will be a number of temporary drop-in clinics available:

From 12pm to 4pm (Pfizer only | Booster available) at Princes Park Health Centre, Bentley Road, Liverpool, L8 0SY.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hollies Hall, Hollies Road, Halewood, L26 OTH.

9am to 4.45pm, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Aintree Lane, Liverpool, L10 2JJ (Only Pfizer | Booster available) From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hutte Community Centre, Halewood, L26 1TT. From 8.30am to 5pm at Wavertree Athletics Centre, Wellington Rd, Wavertree, L15 4LE. (Only Pfizer | Booster available) From 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. at Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Aintree Lane, Liverpool, L10 2JJ. (Only Pfizer | Booster available) From 11am to 6pm, Kensington Portakabin, Jubilee Sports Bank, Jubilee Drive, L7 8SJ. (Only Pfizer | Booster available) From 5pm to 7.45pm at Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Aintree Lane, Liverpool, L10 2JJ (Pfizer only | Booster provided). Please call 07340 944021 with any questions about the Holy Rosary Parish Hall drop-in clinics.

There are also walk-in vaccination clinics.