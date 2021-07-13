This weekend, there will be a beautiful pop-up market where you can support local Liverpool craftsmen.

This weekend, people can support local small companies at a pop-up market in south Liverpool.

GOOD The GOOD Market is back in Liverpool with the latest installment.

The market is moving to Penny Lane this Sunday, following the success of the third edition earlier this month.

The event, which celebrates local entrepreneurs, is swiftly becoming a cornerstone of Liverpool’s growing independent scene. There’s something for everyone, with everything from clothing and jewelry to homeware and art.

One shopper explains why it’s so popular: “It was amazing, really good to see the start of something fresh that honors local brands.”

The market will bring together 16 small enterprises under one roof to showcase some of the high-quality goods available from local vendors.

Fermentation Station, Pentone Family, and the Dovedale crew will provide food and beverages. Reins Clothing, Knotty Potty, and Grace Emily Design are among the other businesses due to participate, with music provided by Liverpool DJ pair Coffee and Turntables.

The GOOD Market not only supports independent businesses, but it also aims to deliver a sustainable experience, with each event being plastic-free and 60 percent of participating stores committing to sustainable business practices.

COVID-19 laws remain in effect, with the market accepting only contactless payments and ensuring that hand sanitizer is readily available.

The GOOD Market is free and open to the public on Sunday, July 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.