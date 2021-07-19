This weekend, the Liverpool eatery had 32 reservations, but just two people showed up.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality business.

With social distancing regulations, limits on how many people may sit together, workers being forced to segregate, and frequent closures over the course of three lockdowns, it’s reasonable to say that hospitality has required help more than ever.

People scheduling seats at bars and restaurants rather than just showing up has been the norm during the pandemic. This has made it easier to apply the rule of six and for venues to plan ahead in uncertain times.

Restaurants in Liverpool that adhere to the face mask regulation and provide table service

Bookings were understandable given the exceptional circumstances, but they created more problems for hospitality establishments than they solved in some cases.

Owing to people’s desperation to ensure they have a table due to limited capacity, numerous locations have seen no-shows. Olive and Grape Bistro in Mossley Hill is one eatery that has recently struggled with this.

Last Saturday, the independent eatery had 32 reservations, but just two people showed up. “Hospitality is on its knees,” the group wrote on Instagram. A night like this is unaffordable for any restaurant. Staff can’t afford to miss work hours, and we can’t afford to keep them in the office if they aren’t going to work.”

Many others rushed to the restaurant’s defense, calling the no-shows “outrageous” and “inconsiderate.”

“It’s a huge battle in hospitality right now,” Kristen, general manager of Olive and Grape Bistro, told The Washington Newsday. People are canceling left, right, and center, which is great if they have other plans, but it’s difficult for us to just come up.

“We and our employees are out of pocket; we can’t afford to keep them in when there’s no work.” Not only us, but everyone is hurting right now. Many people have messaged us to indicate they’re having trouble as well, and some have cancelled or failed to show up. It appears that many are simply booking multiple rooms.”

Many venues have resorted to accepting deposits in addition to tickets.