This weekend, the GOOD Market will make its debut at PINS social club.

For the first time, the GOOD Market will be held at PINS Social Club this weekend.

GOOD This weekend, Liverpool will host its largest market to date at the Duke Street location.

Other Liverpool places where the independent market can be found include Chapters Of Us and The Dovedale Towers pub on Penny Lane.

Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and others will perform at Camp and Furnace for a spectacular country tribute night.

GOOD Liverpool announced three new dates for the market in August and September, including a one-off event at PINS, earlier this month.

The market this weekend will feature over 20 different independent traders, making it the largest event yet.

Grace Emily Design, Idle Hands craft cocktail company, Sunny Daze jewelry, and Celestial Clothing LTD are among the exhibitors. Eddie Fortune Candles, LV Apothecary, and children’s clothing business Little Dot To Dot have also confirmed their attendance.

GOOD Liverpool has teamed up with Black Lodge Brewery to develop ‘Boss Beer,’ and Neighbourhood Coffee to create ‘Wake Up Coffee,’ both of which will be available at the market.

Liverpool DJs Coffee and Turntables, who have been a feature of the GOOD Markets, will provide live music, and PINS’ resident chef Rocco’s will be providing food throughout the day.

Instagram

The GOOD Market has announced winter dates for the event, including two more markets at PINS, indicating that the new market site will become a regular occurrence.

On Sunday, September 5, the GOOD Market will be held at Pins Social Club on Duke Street. The event starts at 11.30 a.m. and is open to the public.