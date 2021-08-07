This weekend, the Georgian Quarter will host a free independent market.

On Sunday, online marketplace Gift and Graze will conduct a one-time event to celebrate its one birthday.

It will be the first time it operates in person after being completely online since its inception last year.

Gift and Graze is an all-female-run internet marketplace for small enterprises.

From baked goods and personalized items to anniversary gifts and children’s gifts, the online platform has it all.

During the coronavirus outbreak last year, Danielle Flynn established Gift and Graze in an effort to assist local businesses.

Danielle told The Washington Newsday, “I established this sales platform so we can expedite the growth of ambitious small business owners, all of whom are women, and also boost the speed of delivery.”

“Due to the high volume of sales, a few people have already quit their full-time jobs.”

The online marketplace has something for everyone, and it is currently aiming to reduce delivery times.

Danielle explained the ideas to The Washington Newsday, saying, “So we have a gift section where all of the things are sent UK wide.” Then there’s the same-day delivery option, which is just getting started.

“We’re going to offer same-day delivery city by city, so you can support small businesses while also receiving a truly unique and personal gift on the same day.”

With Gift and Graze’s growth over the past year, it only seemed fitting to celebrate the company’s first birthday with an in-person market.

Food, drinks, homemade crafts, and games will be available from a variety of independent sellers.

Throughout the day, an excellent lineup of local musicians will perform.

The celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. with an hour-long performance by Performers Theatre School, followed by Anthony Brady from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

From 2 to 3 p.m., Erin Watkinson will perform, and from 3 to 5 p.m., musical duo Charlotte & Conor will finish off the market with a two-hour concert.

The first Gift and Graze birthday market will be held at Blackburne House, Hope Street, on Sunday, August 8.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The summary has come to an end.”