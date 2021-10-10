This Weekend, Southwest Pilots Blame ‘Poor Planning’ for 3,500+ Delays and Cancellations.

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or cancelled over the weekend due to poor planning, causing significant dissatisfaction among customers. No other airline experienced such a high number of cancellations or delays.

According to FlightAware, a program that records commercial flights, 28% of Southwest flights were canceled on Sunday, totaling 1,019, while another 691—or 19%—were delayed by 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the airline had 808 flights canceled and 1,187 planes delayed.

For its part, the business cited air-traffic control issues and bad weather in Florida.

“While we attempt to recover our operation, ATC problems and disruptive weather have resulted in a large volume of cancellations throughout the weekend.” Southwest Airlines tweeted Saturday, “We appreciate your patience while we assist affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are higher than usual.”

While we attempt to regain our operation, ATC problems and disruptive weather have resulted in a significant frequency of cancellations over the weekend. We appreciate your patience as we work to assist affected customers, and Customer Service wait times will be higher than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb October 9, 2021 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) “To safeguard our overall network from compounding challenges, additional cancellations are occurring today,” stated Alan Kasher, Southwest’s senior vice president of daily operations, in a message seen by The Wall Street Journal. The FAA reacted with a tweet on Sunday, noting that “no FAA air traffic personnel shortages” had been recorded since Friday, but not identifying Southwest Airlines.

The FAA claimed in a tweet that “flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread bad weather, military exercises, and insufficient staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.” “Some airlines are still having scheduling issues as a result of out-of-place aircraft and crews.” The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said in a statement on Saturday that the cancellations were due to inadequate planning.

"Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management's bad planning, as well as any external operational problems," the union said in a statement. "They will remain focused on their top priority: safety." SWAPA pilots are true professionals who will always perform to the greatest standards.