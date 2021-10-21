This weekend sees the final Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Liverpool.

Runners of all levels will descend on the city on the 23rd and 24th of October to take part in the legendary music-themed running series.

As they make their way around their chosen course, they’ll be able to take in the city’s stunning waterfront while listening to wonderful music performed by local talent to motivate them.

The Black Market will be held at 24 Kitchen Street to honor the city’s black creatives.

On Sunday, there will be a Finisher Concert in M&S Bank Arena Piazza to commemorate the end of Liverpool’s final Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The event’s organizers stated they are “sorry to say farewell” to Liverpool, which hosted the event for the first time in 2014. According to a recent Facebook post on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool page: “It’s been quite a ride! We bid farewell to a great city and the most incredible running community after seven years.

“The final edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Liverpool in 2021 will be the final show, and we ask you to join us on the 23rd and 24th of October as we bring a memorable period of running to a close. While it’s never easy to say goodbye, we can look back on our time in Liverpool with wonderful recollections.

“Thank you to Liverpool City Council, our partners, local stakeholders, volunteers, and, of course, our runners for their support over the years. Let’s go all out for one last time in October!” This weekend in Liverpool, there will be Rock n Roll Marathon races. 1 kilometer When: Sunday, October 24th at 1 p.m. Where: The start and finish lines are located at the Royal Albert Dock and Liverpool Arena, respectively.

5K

When: Wednesday, October 23 at 9.30 a.m.

Where: The start and finish lines are located at Kings Parade and Liverpool Arena, respectively.

1 hour10K is the time limit.

When: Sunday, October 24th, at 8.45 a.m.

Where: The start line is located on Penny Lane, while the finish line is located at Liverpool Arena.

2 hour time limit

A half marathon is a distance of half a

When: Monday, October 24th at 9 a.m.

Where: The start and finish lines are located at the Royal Albert Dock and Liverpool Arena, respectively.

3 hours 30 minutes is the time limit.

Marathon

When: Sunday, October 24th at 10 a.m.

Where: The starting line is located. “The summary has come to an end.”