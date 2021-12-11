This weekend, Santa will pay a special visit to Wirral.

Father Christmas will pay a special visit to a Wirral town, and it will be free.

Santa will make an appearance at the Cherry Tree Centre at 2 p.m. on Saturday, thanks to donations from local Labour councillors.

After a challenging few years, Cllrs Janette Williamson, Daisy Kenny, and David Brennan stated they don’t want local families to lose out.

Cllr Williamson, who is also the leader of Wirral Council, said she wanted to take the seasonal spirit a little bit farther after assisting at the Voice of Egremont grotto last weekend and seeing how much joy their little event managed to provide.

Cllr Williamson expressed his views as follows: “Many individuals have had a difficult year, and money is tight for everyone, whether they are hard-working families or small enterprises.

“However, the recent few years have demonstrated why it is critical that we make the most of the good times while we still have them.

“So the other ward councillors and I got together and determined that regardless of what happened, we needed to share some holiday cheer. Everyone has really jumped on board and pitched in to help.

“The Voice of Egremont provided us with contacts for where to obtain the grotto, and the Cherry Tree Centre has agreed to let us utilize an indoor place so that we may continue regardless of the weather.

“We’ve received 200 selection boxes from local residents and businesses, and it’s wonderful to see that even in these trying times, Liscard residents want to do their part to make their community a little bit happy.

“It’s a true monument to this lovely neighborhood’s community spirit.”

Cllr Kenny went on to say: “We are grateful to Maria, Neil, Irene, Santa, and all of the volunteers who assisted in the planning of this wonderful event. The Voice of Egremont contributes significantly to our community throughout the year. They exemplify charity and a strong sense of community.” The grotto is free to enter, although visitors can make an optional donation to the NSPCC.

“This is a terrific opportunity for people not only to give their own kids a lovely little afternoon out,” Cllr Williamson added.

