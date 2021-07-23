This weekend, police will be present in the city center ‘round the clock.’

Following a number of terrible homophobic and transphobic attacks, police have promised a “24-hour police presence in Liverpool city centre” this weekend.

With lockdown restrictions lifted on pubs and nightclubs, the city is expecting to see a surge in visitors this weekend.

Following a recent string of homophobic and transphobic attacks in the city centre, Merseyside Police confirmed today that the number of officers will be “stepped up” and deployed across the city for 24 hours.

A hairdresser is inspired to act after a series of homophobic attacks.

Officers will be stationed across the city, from Seel Street to the Pride Quarter, and from the Baltic Market to Mathew Street, according to detectives, stressing that “nobody should face threats or violence because of their sexual orientation or gender identity” in a city known for its welcoming nature around the world.

Following a series of violent attacks on LGBTQ+ persons in the city center in recent weeks, hundreds marched through Liverpool last month in a show of defiance.

The region’s LGBTQ+ community was filled with fear and outrage as a result of the suspected homophobic and transphobic hate crimes.

On May 16, three young individuals were beaten and harassed with transphobic remarks in a horrific episode.

Later that month, a young woman, her partner, and her sister were assaulted and threatened with rape and murder in Liverpool’s “gay district.”

On June 11, a gay couple was attacked by knife-wielding assailants who yelled a homophobic slur.

Curtis Stewart, a first-year Liverpool Hope University student, and Josh Ormrod, a bisexual first-year Liverpool Hope University student, were beaten only days apart in the city center.

“We expect Liverpool City Centre to be busy this weekend,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed, “and, following a number of unacceptable incidents of violence and hate crime against LGBT+ people in recent weeks, police presence has been stepped up in areas where people are expected to visit bars and clubs.”

“A 24-hour police presence will be maintained throughout Liverpool City Centre, and officers will be visible to provide reassurance and assist in ensuring that everyone has a safe night out.

“We’ll have our mobile police station out there.”

“The summary comes to an end.”