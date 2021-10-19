This weekend, passengers will get a first look at the new Merseyrail train.

This weekend, the public is welcome to view a new Merseyrail train that is faster, safer, and more spacious.

After hundreds of people stepped on board and experienced the train for themselves while it was on exhibition at Birkenhead North station last month, the train is back for viewing by popular demand.

The train, which is owned by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, is part of Merseyrail’s first new fleet in over 40 years.

When all of the trains are finished, the new fleet will number in the hundreds.

The new trains are an important part of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan for a London-style transportation network, which aims to make traveling around the region quick, easy, and reliable by giving local governments more control over public transportation and connecting different modes of transportation.

One new train will arrive at Southport station on Saturday.

The trains have a variety of customer-focused features, including step-free access for all, dedicated bike storage sections, additional space for wheelchairs, prams, and luggage, and onboard wi-fi.

The train will be parked on a fully accessible platform for the event.

Staff will be on hand to explain the features of the new trains, which were developed and manufactured for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority by train maker Stadler.

Unless exempt, visitors are asked to hide their faces on board the train and on the platforms out of respect for others.

Because there is no parking available at the station, travelers are encouraged to take public transportation whenever possible.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the train will be on exhibit in Southport (October 23).