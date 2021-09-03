This weekend, Liverpool will host a Mamma Mia film night with bottomless Prosecco.

On Sunday, September 5, The Entry Bar in the city center will host the one-of-a-kind event.

The pub, which is located in the Ropewalks district, has been a hit since it first opened its doors earlier this year.

The popularity of the facility has grown as a result of the addition of other events, such as its “Last Minute Comedy” nights.

The bar’s ‘Movie Mondays’ have also proven successful, with films such as Pulp Fiction and Beetlejuice previously screened, and The Rocky Horror Show set to be screened soon.

A Mamma Mia film screening is on The Entry Bar’s amazing itinerary this week, which fans can enjoy amid canopies and endless Prosecco. Following the conclusion of the film, the pub has announced that a live tribute band would perform all of Mamma Mia’s classics.

Despite the fact that The Entry Bar is an outdoor venue, attendees may enjoy the film regardless of the weather because all chairs are covered and heaters are strategically positioned around the area.

This Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., a four-hour event will take place. The Entry Bar is located on Seel Street in the heart of Liverpool.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.