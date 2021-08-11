This weekend, Liverpool Park will host a large food and film festival.

Beginning tomorrow, the Film & Food Fest 2021 will take over Liverpool Park for four days. There will be a choice of outdoor movie screenings, live comedy, and street food available.

Manchester, Leeds, and Bristol are among the 15 cities that the festival will visit.

The festival’s arrival in Liverpool was confirmed earlier this year, and the site has now been revealed.

The festival will take place at Newsham Park from Thursday, August 12 through Sunday, August 15.

A ‘short film showcase’ will be held on Thursday evening, promoting the work of UK indie filmmakers. Each region’s showcase is unique, as it attempts to spotlight local creatives in each locale.

Watchers will be able to see exclusive new films, and £2 from each ticket will be donated to local film organizations in the city.

The Lion King and The Greatest Showman have their world debuts on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, respectively.

Live comedy performances from a variety of UK comedians will be featured on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, followed by screenings of some of the biggest blockbuster films. Films like Grease and Dirty Dancing are expected to be featured.

Each day, Street Food Warehouse will provide street food, as well as a specialized bar selling beer and specialty prepared cocktails.

The gates will open three hours before to the start of each film screening.

Tickets for the Thursday showcase start at £6, with the rest of the days starting at £16.50. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free to afternoon screenings.

Click here for more information about the Film and Food Fest, as well as to purchase tickets.