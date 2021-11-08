This weekend, Lark Lane will be host to a vegan food festival.

Over 30 stalls selling anything from vegan food to cruelty-free beauty items will line the renowned south Liverpool street throughout the day, with live entertainment inspired by “the golden era” of classic musicals.

“Broaden your horizons and present you with opportunity to taste, test, and buy amazing things from the best natural, cruelty-free, and ecological firms around,” says the ‘Live A Better Life Mini Vegan Fair’ at the Old Police Station.

“Interest in veganism is higher than ever in 2021,” Emma Cox, the event’s manager, previously told The Washington Newsday.

“There are already an increasing number of vegans, vegetarians, and people transitioning to a plant-based diet in Liverpool.” People can come to our Lark Lane event to get more excellent food and inspiration.

“This is a great event that will entertain and inspire the growing number of individuals who want to learn more about improving their health, helping animals, and protecting the environment.”

“The Live A Better Life event will be a terrific day out, showcasing the best vegan food and natural products in Liverpool.”

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, has been held in Liverpool every year since 2013.

The little vegan fair has only been held on Lark Lane for a few years, since it has become a more popular attraction for foodies in recent years.

The fee of admission is £1 per person, although children under the age of ten are admitted free.

The mini fair will be held in the same location next May and November.

Liverpool, L17 8UU, The Old Police Station, 80 Lark Lane